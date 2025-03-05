In recent times, things have gone nasty between two ex-WWE NXT women’s champions, Mandy Rose and Tiffany Stratton. The former wasn’t happy about the latter stealing her catchphrase in a recent episode of Friday Night Smackdown during her championship celebration segment. Subsequently, she also went badmouth about the current top WWE superstar in the women’s division.

On the January 10 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany cut a promo and demanded the fans to “put some respect to her name,” something that Mandy Rose claimed upon her title win in the NXT 2.0 era. Speaking on The Power Alphas podcast, the former WWE Superstar then ended up accusing Tiffany Stratton of stealing her catchphrase. Not only that, she went on a rant talking about the current top WWE Superstar.

“I got so many tweets about it and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I saw the clip and this b***h even used the same kinda tone. I was like, hold on a second, I thought we were cool. I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other,” stated Mandy Rose.

Tiffany Stratton talked to Ring the Belle on different topics and she also decided to respond to Mandy Rose’s accusation. She said that she found it unfortunate that the ex-NXT Superstar felt the need to express her reactions on the matter on her podcast. However, Tiffy didn’t go bad-mouth and only wished her well, “Honestly, I think it’s a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that. But I wish her the best, honestly.”

Mandy Rose doesn’t have any beef with WWE’s Tiffany Stratton

Most recently, Mandy Rose again talked about the matter on The Power Alphas Podcast and clarified the earlier remarks about Tiffany Stratton. Admittedly, she never insulted Stratton but rather praised her times and times again. She also thinks highly of Stratton for doing great work as the WWE Women’s Champion, especially since she hasn’t been on the main roster for long.

In her below comments, Mandy Rose also urged the fans to relax, denying the jealousy factor and further affirming that she has no issues with Stratton as a performer.

“Let’s make something clear, I never bashed Tiffany Stratton. I actually put her over weeks before about how I think she’s an amazing talent. I think she’s definitely going places. And look at her, she’s the champion within, you know; she’s only been up on the main roster probably less than two years,” Mandy Rose continued.

“Like, I’ve always commended and highly complimented her. So, people were just going nuts, like, ‘Oh my God, you’re just jealous!’ You’re this, you’re that. She’s done more.’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down first of all.’ But kudos to Tiffany Stratton, okay, because I think she’s an incredible talent and there’s no hate, trust me!” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Since leaving the WWE in December 2022, Mandy Rose kept her distance from the wrestling scene, and she might just continue to maintain it given she’s focused on her married life with her husband, the former WWE NXT Superstar, Tino Sabbatelli. The two have been dating since their WWE NXT stint and they tied the knot in November 2024.