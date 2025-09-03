Ever since her WWE departure three years ago, Mandy Rose hasn’t held herself back from revealing her true feelings about the incident. WWE never offered any explanation for the same, and she didn’t want to know the cause, either. Moreover, the former WWE bombshell willingly stuck to outside projects in a conscious decision to stay away from the professional wrestling circuit.

Having her own podcast, Mandy Rose, alongside her husband, Tino Sabatelli, has always been pulling the curtain back on what really went down behind the scenes in WWE’s developmental system, which we know as NXT.

Mandy Rose recalled her time on NXT with husband Tino Sabatelli

While chatting with Sabatelli, one of the former NXT talents of her era, on their Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose dropped a shocking revelation about the rings being unsanitized on the developmental brand and that she was even more surprised to have witnessed Sabatelli experiencing his first ring-washing during that phase.

“I felt bad for him… I watched this like good-looking stud, you know, put up lights and then he saw his first cockroach and he was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Then we had to clean the rings in NXT ’cause there was like a— a herpes outbreak, guys. I don’t even know if everyone knows that one,” Mandy Rose recalled watching Sabatelli’s struggle to adjust to that setup.

However, it’s not that Mandy Rose was promoting any bad influence by the WWE, but she rather supported that practice. As such, the former Golden Goddess of the WWE wanted to prove a bigger point about how different things used to be on NXT, back then. While things might have been uncomfortable with unsanitary realities, the system was basically designed to humble people,

“This is the beautiful thing too. I get why they do this for most people as well. It’s because there’s always, you know, a bottom. You always have to work your way up.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Before joining the WWE, Mandy Rose began a professional fitness competition career in 2013 and became a bodybuilding competitor the following year. Away from the company, she’s gone back to such competition, along with keeping up with a paid content service that keeps her monetary status active.