Mandy Rose used to be one of the most dependable talents in the WWE during her main roster as well as NXT run. While she wasn’t utilized as a champion on Raw and Smackdown, some of the most intriguing storylines around were built and one of those saw her getting paired with Otis who has now been acclaimed to be a decent kisser from that romantic angle.

It was back in 2020 that WWE fans were captivated by the lovey-dovey storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose. Otis was always looking forward to enjoying the attention of The Golden Goddess while Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler tried to keep them apart.

Charlotte Flair Dazzles In Latest Photos Ahead Of 2024 WWE In-Ring Comeback

The angle kept a shocking turn at WrestleMania 36 when Mandy Rose, ultimately betrayed Ziggler and aligned herself with Otis to become a full-fledged babyface by sharing a kiss with him. This storyline unfolded during the pandemic, and fans missed to witness it live. The two further shared a make-out session inside a pool a few weeks later which also aired without any audience.

Otis recently took to Twitter and reacted to a video where Mandy Rose admitted that Otis was a decent kisser. More regarding the kiss will be revealed in the coming edition of The Power Alphas podcast. Meanwhile, Otis was all happy to call her former girlfriend to be her peach. Dolph Ziggler wasn’t happy with the reaction and made an interesting comment saying, “This hurts more than goldblerg.”

“My Lips, And My Tatas, My B**bies,” Ex WWE Diva Mandy Rose Lists Body Enhancements

Ohhh YEAAA My PEACH 😘 TINO! Ya STUD

MY Bad Babe https://t.co/coeczpfNPh — OTIS (DOZER) (@otiswwe) June 19, 2024

This hurts more than goldblerg https://t.co/eTOonOdp20 — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) June 19, 2024

Sonya Deville commented on Mandy Rose-Otis’ kiss in WWE

Mandy Rose’s long-time tag team partner Sonya Deville recently revisited that storyline with Otis during her conversation with Chris Vin Vliet. Depicting that it was one of the most audience-capturing angles during that timespan, it missed the live reaction from the audience as all the segments were filmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Iconic moments like the Mandy Otis kiss, the Sonya Mandy turn, all these moments, I’m like, oh my god, the crowd reaction would be so good,” Sonya Deville recalled her feud with Mandy Rose also featuring Otis.

“And, you know, at one point, it was like 20 NXT talent in the audience. And they’re booing and I’m like, This is crazy. This would be so iconic in front of in front of a crowd. But it was iconic nonetheless, to be a part of a cool story like that.”