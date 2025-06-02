Long gone from the mainstay professional wrestling scene, The Bella Twins paved their path to stardom by featuring in outside ventures in television, clothing, and wine industry. For their efforts and wisdom, many of the WWE new generation talents consider them as idols as they were two of the names why the company once kick-started the Women’s Evolution in the first place.

However, not each one of them shared a great rapport with The Bella Twins and that name includes another one of the greatest names in the WWE Divas division, Maryse. If the bygone happenings are to be believed, then the wife of Mike “The Miz” Mizanin had a major fallout with the two pioneers, and the heat was used during Maryse and Miz’s WrestleMania 33 feud in 2017 against Nikki Bella and John Cena.

WWE later continued the feud, the following year, as Maryse and Miz teamed up to take on Brie and the then-Daniel Bryan for a mixed tag team match. In fact, Maryse participated in her final singles WWE TV match against Brie on Smackdown. In these instances, The Bella Twins and Maryse eventually had to put their differences aside.

Back in 2011, Maryse was let go from her WWE contract while The Bella Twins decided to leave the company in 2012 as the trio wanted to stand up to each other. On an episode of WWE Total Divas, it was noted by Brie that she and Maryse had once been close, even living together.

The Bella Twins allegedly blocked opportunities for Maryse in WWE

However, the equation changed after Maryse started thinking that The Bella Twins had blocked opportunities from her, including a new WWE contract. Brie offered a clarification on the topic, saying that the three of them were offered an opportunity, but it was The Bella Twins who returned to the company, shortly to go on top of the Divas division, starting in 2013.

In a 2016 episode of Total Divas, Brie Bella had a reunion with Maryse when the latter brought up a “pact” between the three women. She explained how WWE offered a contract to her, but she said “no” to the deal, as The Bella Twins didn’t re-sign with the company, at that point. But the Bellas did return to WWE, and for the next three and a half years, Maryse never heard from Brie.

As such, Maryse blamed Brie for ruining their friendship and creating a situation where they couldn’t really see eye-to-eye. While Total Divas is infamous for its scripted nature, this particular saga is said to be mostly true.