The comparisons between Tiffany Stratton and Mandy Rose came naturally to the WWE Universe given the fact that they both possess a Barbie-kind-girl gimmick on TV. She has been riding high since winning the WWE Women’s Championship at the very beginning of the year. However, her championship reign also dragged a bit of controversy.

This came after a recent edition of WWE Smackdown where Tiffany Stratton was accused by Mandy Rose of stealing her catchphrase. After cashing-in her Money in the Bank contract on January 3 to become the WWE Women’s Champion, the current champion appeared on SmackDown the following week, urging that everyone should “put some respect” on her name.

Mandy Rose not happy with Tiffany Stratton referencing her on WWE TV

This once appeared to be the catchphrase of Mandy Rose from the NXT 2.0 era during her tenure as the NXT women’s champion. Speaking on The Power Alphas podcast, the former WWE Superstar ended up accusing Tiffany Stratton of stealing her catchphrase. Not only that, she went on a rant talking about the current top WWE Superstar,

“I got so many tweets about it and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I saw the clip and this b***h even used the same kinda tone. I was like, hold on a second, I thought we were cool. I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other.”

Recently, Tiffany Stratton talked to Ring the Belle on different topics and she also decided to respond to Mandy Rose’s accusation. She said that she found it unfortunate that Rose felt the need to express her reactions on the matter on her podcast. However, Tiffy didn’t go bad-mouth and only wished her well saying, “Honestly, I think it’s a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that. But I wish her the best, honestly.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

On December 14, 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose just a day after she dropped the title on the NXT brand. Reports indicated that her release was linked to the content that she used to share on her FanTime page. Following her departure, Tiffany Stratton rose to the occasion in the NXT Women’s Division. Then she further transitioned to the main roster and found instant success with MITB and women’s title wins.