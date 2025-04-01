During her second stint on WWE NXT, Mandy Rose established her career legacy on the brand by having a lengthy title reign. Not only she appeared to be one of the sure-shot rating-pullers for WWE TV on the NXT 2.0 era but also gathered accolades for herself including becoming a dual champion which WWE has seemingly ignored.

For the time being, WWE has been crediting Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever NXT Women’s double champion which isn’t curate. A viral post pointed out how Mandy Rose had one such run with two title belts on NXT but WWE had just ignored her accomplishments and promoted Vaquer to be the record-holder.

Therefore, Mandy Rose took aim at WWE in a recent social media post, calling the company “pretty pathetic” for not acknowledging their own history. The reaction came over a meme that has the former “God’s Greatest Creation” holding the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Championships but it was Vaquer who was being promoted as the first-ever double champ on NXT.

“Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it!! Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!!” Mandy Rose responded to the meme and further thanked the fans for their recognition.

Mandy Rose Admittedly “Never Bashed Tiffany Stratton” But “Put Her Over” In WWE

Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it!! Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/VBFfJ99q1V — Mandy (@mandysacs) March 26, 2025

Was Mandy Rose a real dual-title holder on WWE NXT?

However, readers’ context was added to the post, suggesting that Mandy Rose won the NXT UK Women’s Title in a unification match, which merged the belt with the NXT Women’s Title, effectively retiring the former UK belt. This stat does mean that she was not a dual champion at the time, but rather was holding a unified title.

In contrast, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated NXT Women’s Champion Giulia (c) to become a double champion in the main event of the NXT Roadblock 2025 with both belts remaining active. As such, on the March 25 episode of WWE NXT, Vaquer put both of her titles on the line and emerged victorious.

That being said, Mandy Rose’s dual-title win remains effective in WWE history but it was a unification match rather than her continuing with a reign with both the belts. She never had a dual title defense in her career and thereby left the WWE as the third-longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion of all time.