WWE’s Brie Bella Confirms Wrestling Comeback And Possible Future Opponents

No matter how long they have wanted to stay out of the wrestling business, Nikki and Brie Bella will always remain one of the most popular stars in the circuit. Their contributions to this industry are undeniable. Starting from zero, these two women were the sole reasons behind WWE introducing Total Divas reality show which drew tons of attention toward women’s wrestling as a whole.

While Nikki Bella did enjoy a brief program with Ronda Rousey in 2018 for the Raw Women’s Championship, Brie Bella never really had a solo stint for titles since 2016 and she seems more than willing to have one last comeback inside the squared circle. Motherhood was the reason, she decided to step away from the scene and once things get settled in, she’ll make a return.

When a fan on Instagram questioned, “Will you wrestle again?” Brie Bella responded on a positive note. Not only did she confirm one more run in a wrestling capacity but at the same time, she also name-dropped a few suitable opponents for herself,

“I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d love to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…love to go wrestle Trin…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…first on my list is The IIconics…wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”

This statement caught the attention of Peyton Royce (now Cassie Lee) of The IIconics (now known as The IInspiration) as she quickly tweeted out and wanted a promotion to book this bout.

Brie Bella had an illustrious WWE career with Nikki Bella

Starting in WWE’s developmental territory in the late 2000s, Brie Garcia, better known as Brie Bella among the WWE Universe, competed on the company’s main roster from 2008 to 2016. She was the first among the Bella Twins to have won the WWE Divas Championship. In 2021, she alongside her sister Nikki, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the postponed 2020 class.

Brie Bella’s tenure as a full-time WWE Superstar ended at WrestleMania 32 where she led her team to victory in a ten-woman tag-team match on the kick-off show of the pay-per-view event. After remaining out of action for more than two years, she would go on to compete in a WWE ring from 2018 onward. Her most recent outing was as part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match after which The Bellas also announced their WWE departure.