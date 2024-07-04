McKenzie Mitchell used to be one of the key figures of regular NXT programming for a long time in the HHH-Shawn Michaels regime before the TKO takeover of WWE. As expected following the WWE-UFC merger under TKO banner formation in late summer of 2023, WWE trimmed several names from the roster and she appeared to be one of them although the cut ended up shocking the fans as well as Michaels, himself.

A ton of support was there for the released WWE talent which made McKenzie Mitchell feel that there should still be room for her for a comeback. While speaking during a virtual signing she thanked her supporters and those watching the WWE programming as they wanted to see her back in WWE again. She further encouraged the fans to voice their support on social media about it.

Time will tell if WWE wants to bring back the trusted employee who is hoping to get back with the company. Moving on from host position on NXT shows, she’s also admittedly ready to explore the new role of commentary if an opportunity is offered to her.

McKenzie Mitchell has a scenario chalked out for WWE’s return

Recently, while speaking on the Bob Culture podcast, McKenzie Mitchell mentioned that she is interested in exploring the role of commentary on NXT. Joining her real-life partner Vic Joseph and the WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in that booth will be a fun and learning experience for her.

“A couple of times. I think the role of a commentator gets undermined sometimes because there is so much going on in their heads,” McKenzie Mitchell said. “There are so many moving parts. There’s so much happening behind the scenes that I don’t think people even realize if you’re just a viewer, and you’re tuning in to watch the show, or if you’re a fan in the audience.”

“I think there’s so many different things you’re having to pay attention to. It’s such a learning curve with commentating.”

The good thing about McKenzie Mitchell is that she doesn’t possess any ill feelings about the WWE management despite getting released in a sudden manner. She would mostly be remembered for her stint on NXT and her What’s NeXT YouTube venture with Alicia Atout. Apart from being a backstage interviewer on NXT, she also acted as a co-host of WWE’s The Bump.