There have been quite the curiosities among the pro-wrestling audience regarding the future of Maria Kanellis. Previous reports claimed that All Elite Wrestling had her under contract since last year but she could soon become a free agent in the beginning phase of 2025. As such, those reports appeared to be true as she affirmed the same status as of January 31.

As provided in an update through her Twitter account, Maria Kanellis stated that she’s departing AEW with her contract already expiring by the end of January. She sent out a message on her social media accounts revealing that January 31 was her last day with the Tony Khan-owned brand. However, she also clarifies that her husband Mike Bennett is still with the promotion,

“This is my last day with AEW. Mike still works there. We have kids.”

Responding to the fans’ questions, Maria Kanellis added that she misses working with her husband on television since getting split as TV characters, more than a year ago. While she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, The First Lady expressed her excitement to explore new things in life while enjoying motherhood,

“Thank you!!! I’m very excited for this next phase of my life. It’s the greatest feeling in the world being a mother.”

. I miss working with my husband. I miss traveling with him but we got split up on TV a year and a half ago. https://t.co/zeWYbklDuM — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) February 1, 2025

Maria Kanellis recently overcame a health crisis via surgery

Back in December, Maria Kanellis shared uplifting news regarding her health after overcoming a challenging period. Following surgery in late October to remove a mass on her adrenal gland, the popular pro-wrestler declared herself a cancer survivor. It was revealed that her tumor situation was rare, affecting only 3 to 8 people per million, and how much it impacted her mood, blood pressure, and other aspects of her health.

Then it was last month that sources confirmed via Fightful Select that while Maria Kanellis and AEW agreed to a short-term extension to their deal, it would run out after January. While there were initial plans for an official announcement regarding her contract status renewal, things never materialized and the wrestler was soon to become a free agent.

For today and tomorrow, Maria Kanellis is slated to be at WrestleCon’s convention in Indianapolis during the Royal Rumble weekend and she also admittedly has other appearances lined up as well, “I have several other appearances coming up. You can contact me for bookings at [email protected]”