There was a time when Maria Kanellis and her husband were released by the WWE amid the COVID-19 budget cuts, which led the duo to face a tough situation. Even she appeared to be one of those names who fell victim to the infamous trash bag incident, too that occurred under the long-gone regime of the WWE and as such, she shared a bad blood with the company for a long time.

In changed circumstances, the Triple H-regime has been effective in the WWE for the past couple of years and it brought a breath of fresh air to the locker room. A completely changed atmosphere is noticed nowadays with most of the talents being happy. Maria Kanellis is aware with the situation and she’s simply changed her opinion about her previous employer.

Maria Kanellis Admittedly Done With AEW; Update On Her Husband Mike’s Future In 2025

In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Diva was questioned on whether she’d be open to returning to the WWE if her husband Mike Bennett gets a call-up. In response, Maria Kanellis noted that she loves everything that WWE is offering, right now. Her previous opinion of the promotion has changed although she hasn’t dropped a yes or no regarding a potential return,

“I love everything they are doing. From marketing to booking. It’s a professionalism that has completely transformed my opinion of @WWE.”

Maria Kanellis received an infamous trash bag upon her WWE release

Maria Kanellis previously revealed that she received a garbage bag of her things after her WWE release in 2010. During an interview with Mickie James, she also exposed the person who was responsible for sending it to her. Apparently, it was John Laurinaitis who has also been fired by the WWE due to the ongoing hush-money scandal investigation.

Even during her release in 2020, WWE ghosted Maria Kanellis as she was let go of the contract amid a maternity hiatus. Following this instance, she went on a rant on the former company head honchos and as such also felt thankful after the 2023 lawsuit was filed against McMahon and Laurinaitis. With Triple H in charge of things in WWE now, we assume that she should be open for a comeback, after all.

Maria Kanellis’ original run with the WWE started in 2005 and it continued until her release in 2010. One of the most popular angles of her was with John Cena where the two superstars had to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006. Maria emerged as a top babyface in that storyline that also made the final WWE Superstar to grace the Playboy Magazine cover in 2008.