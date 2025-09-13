Just after a year of overcoming a cancerous condition, Maria Kanellis has now been through another such procedure, as noted on her social media account. The popular former WWE Superstar has also urged the fans to take skin cancer seriously after revealing that she had to undergo surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her leg.

Taking to her X/Twitter account, Maria Kanellis has shared photos from her hospital bed to point out the area where she had the operation procedure. It was further noted that the symptoms were caught early, but it was still serious enough to require surgical removal. As such, she also sent the following warning to the fans,

“PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous.”

Maria Kanellis expressed her gratitude that the condition was detected early, but the process of making her cancer-free again was draining enough: “Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted.” As a result, the former WWE diva will now have “a beautiful 3 inch scar” on her leg. A tattoo-like symbol on her leg just before surgery was also shared to keep her away from the bad spirits.

Maria Kanellis previously removed a mass on her adrenal gland

After dealing with a lot of health struggles, Maria Kanellis revealed in December 2024 to have overcome cancer for the first time. Following surgery in late October of that year to remove a mass on her adrenal gland, the popular pro-wrestler declared herself a cancer survivor. It was revealed that her tumor situation was rare, affecting only 3 to 8 people per million, and how much it impacted her mood, blood pressure, and other aspects of her health.

Maria Kanellis has been together with her husband, Mike Kanellis, for over a decade, and they tied the knot in 2014. Their first two children, a daughter named Freddie and a son named Carver, were born in 2018 and 2020. The couple is now expecting a third child, as announced via a social media post earlier this year.

That being said, Maria Kanellis will be staying away from the squared circle for the foreseeable future, with her tenure in All Elite Wrestling already coming to an end long ago.