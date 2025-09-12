Irrespective of whether WWE is interested in hiring her back or not, Saraya is keen on becoming Paige on the TV screen again. With the Divas from the past decade like Naomi, Nikki Bella, and AJ Lee finding their way back to WWE and stealing the spotlight, the former Divas Champion has found her love back in wrestling, and she wants to pour her soul into the sport.

After being forced to retire from the WWE in 2018, Saraya (FKA Paige) was able to get cleared and make a return to the ring, four years later, in All Elite Wrestling and became a regular roster member of the Dynamite TV show. Now that she’s no longer under contract with AEW, and also hasn’t wrestled for almost a year, she’s making herself ready to get back to the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saraya was seemingly ready to get off her ring rust while admitting that she wasn’t solely focused on wrestling during AEW days. This won’t be the same case if and when she gets a call from WWE to transition back to Paige.

Britt Baker Return Rumors Intensify Ahead Of September 24 AEW Dynamite

Saraya received an invite from Natalya Neidhart for training

During the appearance on Busted Open, Saraya further received an invite from the WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart to train at the Dungeon, the school she runs with her husband Tyson Kidd, named after the famous Hart Dungeon. The history-making WWE NXT Women’s Champion intended to seek help from Natalya on the offer, as she wants to mix the old-school wrestling with some modern moves.

“I want to get my cardio back, I want to get the ring rust off. The past couple of years, I wasn’t fully invested in it as much, but I just found my love for it again. I want to be Paige again, the way she wrestled,” Saraya continued.

“The way Paige wrestled in NXT, I want that back, and I want to upgrade her. … I’m not gonna be crazy, but I want to do the new generation style of wrestling. So if I ever do come back, people are gonna be surprised, I think, about what I can whip out.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

“I Was F****n’ Sobbing Dude,” Saraya On Her Most Magical Moment In WWE

In her second wrestling stint, Saraya made her AEW debut in September 2022 and competed in her first match back in November of that year. She almost participated in 30 matches over the span of her two-year-long run with the company en route to become the AEW Women’s World Champion. But she eventually reached a point where nothing much was left to accomplish in the company.

With Tony Khan giving her an early release from her contract, Saraya has yet to make any other wrestling-related appearances. She had mostly been busy with a brand new podcast venture, Rulebreakers with Saraya, alongside the promotion spree for her memoir, Hell in Boots, in the past few months.