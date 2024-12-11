After packing her mentor Toni Storm out of the scene altogether, Mariah May has been ruling the roost in the All Elite Wrestling women’s division since last August. This Wednesday night, she will be up against another former bestie after turning on her at Full Gear. Heading into the match, The Glamour admittedly has some plans for the match that should surprise the AEW fans.

In a previous episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended at this year’s Winter is Coming episode as the champion Mariah May will put the championship belt on the line against none other than her former bestie Mina Shirakawa on the Wednesday, December 11 episode.

Mariah May has something planned for her best friend

In a follow-up interview with Ginger Vision House, Mariah May also revealed she’d be pulling out all the stops for the special gimmick-based event by affirming that she possesses a mammoth budget and she gets to do whatever she wants. As such, she is planning something special for the title defense against her mentor in Japan.

“I do have a very nice new costume for Winter is Coming. I got it just for Mina, just to make this special.” Mariah May further hinted some changes incoming for AEW Winter is Coming. “You’re going to see something very special on Wednesday. I kind of have a new entrance that I debuted at Full Gear, which, regrettably, the moment was soured when my best friend speared me off the stage and into the table.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

When it comes to character portrayal, Mariah May has already proved her superiority in every aspect and this is the reason she’s become a champion in AEW in the first place in her very first year. She’s not just a champion in the ring but also a showstopper in every sense. Now that a new costume and a revamped entrance will be added to the presentation, things are likely to be amped up around her.

Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa at AEW Winter is Coming stems from an angle that went down on this year’s Full Gear PPV show where the former attempted to hit Shirakawa with a champagne bottle during a champagne celebration segment. Shirakawa dodged that attempt and speared her through a table off the ramp.