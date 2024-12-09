Mariah May vowed to send Toni Storm packing from All Elite Wrestling after taking the women’s title away from her and she kept her promise. This title win in the United Kingdom sent her career to the moon where she could have started residing on the top of the food chain in the AEW female roster. She’s been so dominant following her title win that finding a suitable challenger has become a challenge itself.

Despite pulling off success in conquering her greatest rival in All Elite Wrestling to date, Mariah May admitted to having picked up a new challenge for herself as stated during an interview with The Figure 4 Podcast which is the lack of enemy put in front of her. She is in desperate search of finding someone whom she could hate to Toni Storm-level.

As such, it was mentioned by Mariah May that she was so emotionally invested in destroying Toni Storm that the only mental satisfaction could occur after she could generate the same amount of hatred for somebody else in the AEW. Standing on top of the competition in the female roster, she’s thus focused on finding new competition.

Mariah May in search of competition on AEW roster

“I got to take down Toni Storm and torture and torment Toni Storm. Now, I have ended Toni Storm’s career, I stand on top of the AEW Women’s division, I’m looking for competition.” Mariah May sounded passionate about finding somebody who could be despised like Storm.

“I’m looking for somebody that I can come to work and think about how much I hate you,” she said. “So, if there’s any women in the AEW locker room who would like to give me some professional direction and purpose, I am waiting.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mariah May made her AEW debut on the November 8, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite. She quickly aligned herself with Toni Storm as she idolized the latter. She continued to be on Storm’s side throughout her third reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion until the summer of 2024 after becoming the new number-one contender for the same title.

The opportunity came after Mariah May won the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament in July and on that same night, she turned on Storm. The Glamor then defeated Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In in her home country of England.