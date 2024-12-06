Fans of Toni Storm might be eager to get her back on All Elite Wrestling television but she’s in no mood to come back after recent failures in her career. Weeks ago, she kept the IWC discussing her career by teasing apparent retirement from the wrestling circuit. Amid speculations that it just happened via her TV character, another such tease has now arrived through her social media account.

This week, Toni Storm released another Instagram video where she could be seen chopping wood out in the wilderness, before facing the camera for a message in a close-up manner. “The Timeless” one confirmed that she wouldn’t be appearing at CMLL’s upcoming crossover show with AEW on December 13, a news that CMLL announced last Wednesday.

Toni Storm Still Expected To Be “A Great Part Of AEW” Following Retirement Announcement

Toni Storm dropped an update on her retirement on Instagram

In fact, Toni Storm also indicated that she would probably never return to CMLL “ever again.” It was noted by her comments that the reason behind her absence could be attributed to a “torn labia,” but then she also admitted the real reason she wasn’t coming back was because she didn’t “have it anymore.”

Noting that this wrestling business is “a big, fat, beautiful place,” Toni Storm believes that there’s no room left for her to be timeless,

“As for me, I’ll be where I now belong. In the sun, on the dirt, with this dog I stole from the park. Whatever happened to Toni Storm? Nothing. Chin down, tits in, and don’t bother watching for the shoe.”

The rough patch for Toni Storm has continued since the late 2024 summer. She lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mariah May at All In at the Wembley Stadium in August and then failed to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship from Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM in September. Then she also came up short to win the CMLL Women’s Universal Championship against La Catalina.

Amid this ongoing absence, Toni Storm appeared to be in high spirits at the Wrestlecade event as she was seen taking photos and signing autographs, fueling speculation that her apparent retirement from professional wrestling would be short-lived. This also came after AEW President Tony Khan claimed that the former women’s champion remains attached to his company although no return timetable was dropped.