Mariah May’s debut on this week’s episode of NXT marked her arrival in the WWE, a place that was her dream destination for years. After an initial failure to get on board with the company, she raised her stock to be pursued, years later. For her strategic move, she has already been praised by the critics, and now, a WWE veteran blasted her doubters.

Speaking during Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray Dudley broke down his opinion on Mariah May’s AEW departure, which he thinks came at the right moment. Pointing out her final AEW feud with Toni Storm, and the much-talked-about “Hollywood Ending” match, it was depicted as the high point of her run. And it was the right-most moment for her to leave the company for a bigger place.

“Did Mariah May max out her potential in AEW? I mean, after the Hollywood Ending match against Toni, I’m not quite sure how Mariah could have topped it.” Bully stated. “She could’ve done something with Sasha [Banks], but with Sasha it’s more of a pro wrestling match. With Toni, it was all about sports entertainment and a great blow-off. A good hardcore blow-off.”

Bully then proceeded to discuss Mariah May’s surprise debut on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT and revisited a moment, an AEW press conference, where the bright talent from the United Kingdom was completely ignored by every member of the media in attendance. It occurred despite being heavily involved in a major angle with Toni Storm on TV.

Bully Ray blasted media for ignoring Mariah May in a press conference

The multi-time tag team champion in old-school WWE explained how upsetting that moment was, pointing out that nobody had even thrown a single question, directed at her. This might have fueled the fire within her to seize the spotlight that she deserved. Plus, he also revealed to have a soft corner in her heart for the latest introduction to the NXT fray.

“Mariah looked smoking. But that’s what Mariah does. I got a soft spot in my heart for Mariah May because I couldn’t stand how the dirt sheet press treated her at that AEW press conference that one time.” Bully continued. “Not one person had a question for Mariah May. And I was so happy to have Mariah on Busted Open so we could give her the time that she deserved as a champion.”

Weeks of speculations around Mariah May and her next step in professional wrestling came to an end this past Tuesday night. Ending all the rumors about her WWE-incoming, the former All Elite Wrestling star finally made her debut appearance on WWE TV programming, coming right after the top women’s title of the NXT women’s division, featuring in a promo session.