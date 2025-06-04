Weeks of speculations around Mariah May and her next step in professional wrestling came to an end, last night. Ending all the rumors about her WWE-incoming, the former All Elite Wrestling star finally made her debut appearance on WWE TV programming, and she’s coming right after the top women’s title of the NXT women’s division.

In a segment on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, The Fatal Influence celebrated Jacy Jayne becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion. During that segment, the likes of Lainey Reed, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, & Lash Legend claimed their cases to become the first challenger for the new champion.

With everyone out on the ramp, an expected brawl broke out between them when the lights went out at the arena. When the spotlight came back, the Former AEW star Mariah May was seen standing on a perch in what marked her WWE debut. In a promo session, she addressed the fight among all the ladies after announcing that she’s joining NXT and will become the next NXT Women’s Champion.

With that, the inclusion of Mariah May in WWE NXT has essentially made the “best women’s division in the world” even “more glamorous.” Interestingly, May’s name was not mentioned on TV, either by herself or by the commentators at ringside, with the indication being there her name from AEW could be altered.

Mariah May claims she’s home after WWE NXT debut

Later, WWE posted a backstage video of Mariah May saying “it’s about damn time.” The newest member of the WWE NXT female locker room also expressed excitement about coming to the WWE as she tweeted on social media, writing, “honey I’m home.”

Last week, updates about Mariah May suggested that she has been removed from the AEW roster on All Elite Wrestling’s website, thus confirming that she has already left the company. According to the report of PWInsider, people in WWE also subsequently confirmed to them that the former AEW talent was about to start with the new promotion, sooner than expected.

Last week, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) after interference from her Fatal Influence stablemates – Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. With Vaquer already going to Raw and Jordynne Grace reportedly set for a main roster run, Mariah May is expected to fill the void as a star power on Tuesday nights.