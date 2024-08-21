The stretched storyline between Mariah May and Toni Storm has arguably been one of the best that Al Elite Wrestling had to offer in 2024. The fangirl angle was eventually going to turn into a heated rivalry and it’s set up a highly personal matchup at the upcoming All In pay-per-view event waiting for this weekend.

With the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance, this will be the biggest match of Mariah May’s professional wrestling career where she can become the new champion in front of her hometown crowd. Besides, she’s hell-bent on eliminating her adversary out of her sight in a match that should be a vicious one.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio about this upcoming match, Mariah May opened up about how much it means to her to be able to wrestle in front of her family and friends in such a famous venue like Wembley Stadium. She originally helms from All In host London and growing up, she didn’t have this much facility for wrestling in his city,

“Going to Wembley Stadium’s crazy to me because I remember going as a kid and I never thought I’d perform at Wembley Stadium because we hadn’t had wrestling there for so long, until obviously, AEW recently went to Wembley and kind of brought that into a reality, because it wasn’t really a realistic dream to have.”

Mariah May always wanted to turn on Toni Storm at the right time

Turning her attention toward her opponent Toni Storm, Mariah May admitted that she always had the plan of turning on her mentor at some point. Then she realized the moment was near after AEW announced that the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner would get a championship match in London at All In.

“I did always have that plan. At first, I’m not gonna lie, I was just kind of having fun and playing with her, and then when Tony Khan announced that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner would get a match at Wembley, it kind of felt like the perfect stage to do this, given that I’m from the UK,” Mariah May added. “It’s the biggest crowd that we get, and it’s the perfect place for Toni Storm to die.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Mariah May and Toni Storm have remained besties with each other for the better part of early 2024. May then ended up winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at Storm’s Women’s World Championship and thereby she attacked the champion on the night of that win to start this blood-spilling feud.