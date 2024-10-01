AEW World heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson will be seen wrestling on the match card of AEW Dynamite 5th anniversary. This comes despite his recent injury situation that kept his next title defense in jeopardy for some time. In a changed circumstance, he will also have the opportunity to become a dual champion, this Wednesday night.

With his in-ring days being numbered, Bryan Danielson wants to face Kazuchika Okada one more time in this tour with the world championship by his side in what’s being dubbed as the Final Countdown. Over on social media, Danielson issued a challenge to Okada for a World title match at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite fifth anniversary show.

Danielson posted a promo, last night to issue the challenge which was made official later the night for AEW Dynamite, this week. But an additional stipulation for the match was also added. The twist in the tale will be that Okada’s Continental Championship will also be on the line, but only for the first 20 minutes of the bout. This comes due to the fact that Continental title bouts have 20-minute time limits, while World title bouts have 60-minute time limits.

In response to the title match announcement, Danielson commented: “Once and for all, we’ll see who’s the best.”

Over on last week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Danielson will be seen defending the AEW World title against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream PPV set for Saturday, October 12. Per the rules declared by Danielson himself in the past, he must retire after his next loss with his championship on the line.

Apart from the champion vs. champion match, the International Title will also be on the line on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite where Dr. Britt Baker will also return to action since August’s All In PPV.

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode, also dubbed as the fifth anniversary of the show will emanate from the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and it’s coming with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defends against Kazuchika Okada (Okada’s Continental Championship will be on the line for the first 20 minutes)

– AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Ricochet

– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

– Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson