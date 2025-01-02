Mariah May has been ruling the AEW female roster with an iron fist since capturing the top women’s championship in the late summer from Toni Storm. She wasn’t seen in action in the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite also was a themed Fight for the Fallen special night, the first of 2025 but the bragging about her achievements continued by all means.

In a backstage segment on the January 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May said that she was asked to stop saying bad things about the women’s division. In a mockery, she did stop the same before mentioning that she has had more matches than any other woman in the last bygone year.

AEW’s Tay Melo Teaming With Popular Japanese Star In Stardom 2025 New Year Dream Show

As such, her colleagues were busy faking injuries, failing auditions, and not remembering who they were, while Mariah May left a trail of broken hearts, bodies, and minds to make everyone realize how good she was. She is admittedly The Epic, and hence it’s time for others to prove themselves to her. She is the woman from hell whom you can’t catch and she’d love to see you try.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Declares 2025 Career Goal Amid Viral Outside Gigs

Mariah May declares Samoa Joe to be her favorite male wrestler

The same theory was reflected in Mariah May’s conversation on the Zaslow Show where she was asked to drop the name of her favorite wrestler to watch. In reply, she clearly noted that the only girl that she’d like to watch “is myself on playback.” But there’s one guy from the male locker room that she misses watching.

Mariah May then proceeded to name-drop Samoa Joe as his favorite male wrestler whom she thinks highly other than the conventional wrestlers present in the AEW locker room,

“My favorite’s probably Samoa Joe, who I miss. I miss him. Where is he? I think he’s just real. I think he’s so real, every promo he does. I’m not one for nonsense and dreams and fantasies, I say it how it is. I think Samoa Joe, people hated him, they love him now, but he’s someone who just says it how it is. Even the way that he wrestles, it’s so real.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Mariah May won the AEW Women’s Championship from Toni Storm at the biggest AEW PPV of the year, All In back in August. Most recently, she’s coming off a successful title defense against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight at AEW Worlds End on December 28.