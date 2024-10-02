Signing with All Elite Wrestling appeared to be the biggest move in Mariah May’s career as she appeared to be one of the finest discoveries of the company. While many believed her to stay as a cohort for Toni Storm on a long-term basis, she emerged to unravel her own and become a women’s world champion. This happened as a result of Storm taking her under the wings and feeding her with the necessary knowledge.

For a long time, Mariah May has bragged about the fact that how she took everything away from Toni Storm after remaining a protégé for her after entering the AEW scene. However, since her goal of winning the world title has become a reality, she has now essentially mentioned going solo in the long AEW run so that someone can’t just stab her in the back.

Mariah May doesn’t want to act like an idiot in her AEW career

Speaking with Brandon F. Walker on Barstool Rasslin’, the infamous mentor-follower storyline between Toni Storm and Mariah May was revisited and the latter was further asked whether she would ever have a protégé in her career. In response, the UK-native declared being a smart one who’d never opt for the same. She also took the opportunity to throw shade at Storm.

“Am I an idiot? Why would I ever have a protege?” she said. “All a protege is is you fattening up someone to take your spot. [Walker says she did that]. So why would I be like, ‘Oh, you know what I need? I need a Mariah May. I need someone that I can just give all my things to, and she can just humiliate me and embarrass me in front of our biggest crowd ever at All In.’ What protégé doesn’t do that?” (image courtesy WrestleZone)

Mariah May worked as the shadow of Toni Storm for the first several months of her AEW tenure since debuting in December 2023. During this time span, she would often help Storm win and retain her AEW Women’s World Champion. But then her attitude changed after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

Then at the All In PPV show in her home country of England, Mariah May would gain the ultimate success of her career after she defeated Storm at the Wembley Stadium for the AEW women’s world championship.