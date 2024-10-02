After staying out of action for more than a month due to undisclosed reasons, Britt Baker is returning to TV, tonight. Appearing on the AEW Dynamite 5th anniversary from her hometown of Pittsburgh, she’d try to gain back momentums in her favor since her big loss at All In. At the same time, she would also have to try to re-focus on her career amid some untruthful rumors.

Many people have wondered what will be next for the former AEW Women’s World Champion, especially after her personal life came to limelight. While recent reports affirmed that Britt Baker has broken up with Adam Cole, her in-ring ability, and attitude backstage have also made headlines after she was handed a suspension in July.

Britt Baker implies to stay away from social media negativity

While speaking to Fightful, Britt Baker revealed that she hates seeing her name mentioned in these stories which are seemingly false. She tries to stay away from the negativity by uninstalling social media apps unless something important related to promotional activities comes up.

“I think what hurts me the most is when people run with rumors or concepts or ideas that are not true. If I sat here all day and fought off or batted down everything I’ve heard about myself that wasn’t true, I would spend my entire day on social media,” Britt Baker mentioned.

“I don’t do that, and I delete the app unless I have something to promote or it’s a Steelers game, and I get to talk s**t to Bengals fans.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

One such example of such false speculations could be Britt Baker’s backstage altercation with MJF, which reportedly saw them get into a heated argument after she made negative comments about MJF and his girlfriend Alicia Atout. MJF later claimed that the story reached the fans in a blown manner and it didn’t stick to the truth.

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode, also dubbed as the fifth anniversary of the show will emanate from the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Champion vs. Champion match has been announced for the show alongside the return of Britt Baker, The full match card for the show is given below,

– AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defends against Kazuchika Okada (Okada’s Continental Championship will be on the line for the first 20 minutes)

– AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Ricochet

– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

– Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson