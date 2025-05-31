Almost four months removed from her final All Elite Wrestling TV appearance, Mariah May has seemingly been confirmed to be WWE-bound. While no official confirmation has been received on the talent’s or the promotion’s part, she’s no longer listed as an active member of the AEW roster, essentially hinting at the inevitable departure.

The latest updates about Mariah May suggest that she has been removed from the AEW roster on All Elite Wrestling’s website, thus confirming that she has already left the company. According to the report of PWInsider, people in WWE also subsequently confirmed to them that the former AEW talent will start with the new promotion soon.

As noted above, Mariah May has been absent from AEW programming since her critically-acclaimed match against “Timeless” Toni Storm at Revolution 2025 for the AEW Women’s World Championship to wrap up their feud. It was around the match that AEW was informed that the challenger for the title wasn’t keen on re-signing with the promotion. This also explained why the praised much did not headline the pay-per-view.

AEW didn’t have option year added to Mariah May’s contract

In a follow-up update regarding Mariah May, Fightful Select added that her AEW departure seemed evident at one point, and it was even more surprising that the company didn’t add an option year for her in her original contract that was signed almost two years ago,

“AEW was well aware that she would be leaving the company, and sources near the top of WWE say that the wheels have been in motion for her to join WWE. The most surprising element within AEW was that Mariah May had a two-year deal with no additional option year for AEW.”

Fightful also noted that Mariah May’s contract with All Elite Wrestling hasn’t officially expired yet, but she isn’t returning to the promotion, either. Given the two-year timespan of her original contract with the company, which was signed in the summer of 2023, the assumption is that she will be free to perform in the WWE during this year’s summer.

These updates come just a week after Mariah May took to her X/Twitter handle to respond to the growing rumors that she may be leaving the AEW and claimed to be on vacation rather than being jobless, as claimed by a fan. It seems that when the vacay period is over, she will resurface on the biggest professional wrestling promotion’s TV programming.