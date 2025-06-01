As informed by General Manager Adam Pearce, Stephanie Vaquer will be part of the WWE Raw roster moving forward. Coming off her solid stint on NXT, she should quickly be gearing up for a major championship feud, going by the latest updates.

An update from PWInsider has already claimed that Stephanie Vaquer will officially join the WWE Raw roster in June, which appears to be true. Plus, PWN also noted that she would feature as one of the face figures of the red brand women’s division,

“Stephanie Vaquer chose to go to NXT to get acclimated to WWE. She’s ready and will be one of the faces of the women’s division on the main roster for the future now.”

That being said, it’s only suitable that Vaquer moves on to share the ring with the reigning Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. PWN informs that WWE plans to build a feud with SKY and Vaquer, which is expected to kick off, sooner rather than later. However, this won’t be the first time that they’d be sharing the ring.

SKY and Vaquer initially squared off on WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41, but the match ended in a No Contest after Giulia and Roxanne Perez interfered. Vaquer then made another appearance on the Monday Night show on Netflix, picking up a singles win against Ivy Nile while she was still holding the NXT Women’s Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer joined WWE Raw after dropping NXT women’s title

Then, in the main event of the May 28 episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) after interference from her Fatal Influence stablemates – Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Proving the earlier reports true, Vaquer then officially jumped ship to WWE Raw from NXT, soon after dropping the title to Jayne.

In a video posted on social media, general manager Adam Pearce then announced that Vaquer would also be competing in a Money in the Bank qualifying match scheduled for this coming Monday’s WWE Raw in a Triple Threat alongside one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, and Ivy Nile.