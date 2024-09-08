Blackpool Combat Club is no longer intact on All Elite Wrestling following the happenings at AEW All Out 2024. The AEW world heavyweight champion Bryan Danielson retained in the penaltimate main event of the show with authority but in the end, he ended up getting betrayed by her former BCC stablemates in a shocker.

In the second final match of AEW All Out 2024, Bryan Danielson (c) defeated TNT Champion Jack Perry to retain the world title. Perry got a special entrance in this match as he had arrived on his bus and was accompanied to the ring by the Young Bucks and an S.W.A.T team.

As the match progressed at AEW All Out 2024, it would see interference from the Bucks but their efforts to favor Perry were ruined by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta (who the Bucks defeated earlier in the show). Perry kicked out of Danielson’s Busaiku Knee, but he ultimately gave up to a second knee to digest the pin-fall loss.

AEW All Out 2024: BCC members viciously attacked Bryan Danielson

Once this match was over at AEW All Out 2024, Killswitch attacked Bryan and laid him out. The Patriarchy came out with the leader Christian Cage who was about to cash in his guaranteed AEW World Title Match opportunity that he earned at All In but was stopped by The Blackpool Combat Club led by Jon Moxley.

The Patriarchy decided to back off from the Mox, Castagnoli, Yuta, and PAC celebrated with Bryan. To a surprise, Castagnoli suddenly laid out Danielson with a European uppercut. As Danielson was trying to get up from the attack, Moxley went in for further attack and used a plastic bag to choke out the champion. PAC held back Wheeler Yuta while Marina Shafir was also present at the scene to take care of the referee.

The attack continued in the closing moments of AEW All Out 2024 as Castagnoli and Moxley continued their attack on Bryan. Along with Shafir and PAC, BCC left together while Yuta and medical officials checked on Bryan, who ultimately had to leave the building on a stretcher. AEW on X announced that they would not show the footage of the attack due to its viciousness.