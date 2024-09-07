The dull AEW women’s division reached new heights in 2024 with the joining of the likes of Mariah May and Mercedes Mone. The two respectively cemented themselves as two of the new pillars on the female roster in recent months as champions. Mone specifically created waves in the division by winning the AEW TBS Championship and later beating Stephanie Vaquer for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Moving forward, Mariah May’s ascension reached a new high when she dethroned AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at AEW All In. Coming to the United States at the end of last year, she has now become one of the star powers of All Elite Wrestling as well as the whole of women’s professional wrestling, so much so that there are demands of competition against her.

In a recent conversation, Mercedes Mone openly admitted to having the will to wrestle Mariah May in AEW now that the duo is residing on the same roster. Speaking on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, the latter was asked to comment on how she felt about other members of the roster also targeting her. She seemed not bothered much as being a champion comes with a lot of pressure.

“I actually don’t really dislike anybody because I don’t care about them, so I don’t really have negative feelings about them because that would imply that I care about them and I don’t,” Mariah May said. “I care slightly because she said that she wants to wrestle me because I’m world champion now. So if she wants to, she can try.”

Mariah May wants a title vs. title match with Mercedes Mone

Later in the interview, Mariah May further discussed the AEW women’s division and the fact that Mone could potentially be coming after her title. Being a daring heel, she didn’t back down from the challenge and rather responded by saying that she’d want Mone to put her title on the line as well if a match were to happen between the two,

“Yeah, and then I’ll say okay, put your belt on the line, and then I’ll have two belts. Three if we want to include the Owen Belt. Four if she wants to put the New Japan Strong belt on the line.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Before concluding the conversation, the already became infamous feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm was also mentioned as the former bragged about beating her former mentor for the title in her hometown. She was so happy to have delivered a beatdown on Storm from which she might not ever come back, per her belief.