Going by the earlier reports, Mariah May has already upped her stock in the professional wrestling circuit so that she could be pursued by the WWE. As such, performing under the biggest pro-wrestling banner has always been the dream in her career, and she didn’t want to give it a miss after missing the chance following her tryout years ago.

Now that Mariah May’s WWE arrival has become official, she’s also making moves to make it to the mainstream industry, with a Hollywood stint being the goal. Deadline reports that the newest WWE NXT roster member has signed up with the Paradigm Talent Agency to represent her in all of her career ventures, including wrestling, potential scripted and unscripted television projects, and film, as well as handling her branding.

Update On Mariah May’s Future Upon Overwhelming June 3 WWE NXT Debut

That being said, Mariah May can seemingly expect to have a bigger and broader representation of herself in the near future, given how this agency has already handled WWE’s top Hollywood prospects. Paradigm is the same top Hollywood talent agency that already represents a bunch of WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan.

Most recently, Liv Morgan has experienced exposure to the movie circuit, represented by Paradigm. The former women’s world champion recently landed a role in the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo film, and she subsequently took a short hiatus from WWE TV as she had to head to Japan for filming purposes.

WWE’s Liv Morgan “Absolutely Crushed” Her Debut Hollywood Project

Mariah May made a jump to AEW to achieve her goals in WWE

As such, Mariah May now awaits her first movie project after permanently moving to the United States a couple of years ago. A former Women’s World Champion in All Elite Wrestling, on her own rights, she left the promotion earlier this year with her final appearance in the company coming at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, where she lost a “Hollywood Ending” hardcore match to the current champion Toni Storm.

Soon after the illustrious feud on AEW TV was capped off with this critically-acclaimed bout at Revolution, Mariah May was touted to be removed from AEW TV on purpose, with her next goal to be with the WWE. Proving the speculations true, The Glamour debuted on WWE NXT, this past Tuesday night on The CW, and expressed her desire to become the next NXT Women’s champion.