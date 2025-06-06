Mariah May has been on WWE television, this past Wednesday night for barely around 2 minutes, and the reaction from the fans has been overwhelming. As reported earlier, her debut segment on NXT on The CW has become the most-watched on YouTube, surpassing the other segments from the June 3 episode by bigger margins. Plus, she has also signed up with a Hollywood agency to go mainstream in the movie scene.

As it appears, WWE is known for rebranding to the up-and-coming bright talents, and Mariah May appears to be no exception. According to the reports WrestleVotes, the newest roster member of NXT television is expected to receive a new ring name in the near future: “She will be getting a new name once it’s decided upon.”

While this new ring name change hasn’t been finalized, it marks the beginning of WWE integrating her into the new system and reintroducing her to a new audience on NXT as a separate character from the previous Mariah May that she used to be on AEW TV. As such, the talent has also updated her bio to simply read: “wwe superstar” which is a clear sign that she sees moving to WWE as a major next chapter in her pro-wrestling career.

WWE indirectly hinted at Mariah May’s incoming in NXT

Altogether, Mariah May’s WWE jump didn’t come as a shock to many of the officials, backstage at AEW. Sources within All Elite Wrestling reportedly knew months ahead that she was ready to make an exit, with NXT being her next destination in the big league. Her arrival was also indirectly signaled after multiple NXT stars, namely Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer have recently been promoted to WWE’s main roster, creating new opportunities in the women’s division.

People within the AEW also don’t believe that Mariah May left the company on bad terms, leaving the door open for a future return. The company was reportedly interested in retaining her, although it’s unknown if she was offered a new contract as her first deal reportedly expired in early June, making her available as a free agent. Nonetheless, her WWE arrival has always been touted to be a calculated and well-timed career move.

During her debut segment on NXT, Mariah May said that she plans to become the next NXT Women’s Champion and as such, she’s straight for the top of the division.