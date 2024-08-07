Starting in late 2023, Toni Storm started presenting herself as someone having a connection with Hollywood. Further layers have been added to the character to make it one of the most entertaining ones on AEW programming. This also attributed to her success in the company as she became the only female wrestler in the company to have possessed three women’s championship reigns.

Putting up some great efforts, Toni Storm’s character work under this “Timeless” gimmick needs to be admired. With a butler and a protégé in Mariah May by her side, she’s renovating herself with each passing week. The character of Ash by Elegance FKA Dana Brooke in WWE also showed up at TNA Wrestling with a butler by her side to be called out for gimmick infringement issues.

Toni Storm’s character was inspired by two separate movies

In a conversation with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, AEW President and Head of Creative, Tony Khan was asked about the movies and television shows that inspired storylines and characters in AEW. Responding to the question, Khan pointed out “All About Eve” and “Sunset Boulevard” worked as pivotal influences behind Toni Storm’s latest gimmick in the WWE.

“All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard changed the course of AEW. Those are two of my favorites. If you’ve seen them, you know what I’m talking about. With “Timeless” Toni Storm, I took a lot of influence from those when I wanted to make her a character and lead off with her. We have a great tie-in with Turner Classic Movies,” Khan went into detail.

“One influence came at the start of the lockdown. There were a few days before we had to do our show during the lockdown, which I think was March 18, 2020. I had a lot of time to watch other shows and what others did during these situations.”

This kind of throwback character in AEW has simply helped elevate Toni Storm’s popularity among the fans despite being a heel. The AEW President Tony Khan believes she’s doing the best work of her career and Legendary Bully Ray also previously shared the same opinion about the female talent shared on the Busted Open Radio.

Also, the “All About Eve” character work has been underway on AEW TV ever since Mariah May debuted for the company in late 2023 and aligned herself with Toni Storm. That being said the plot behind the movie of an ambitious young fan of a famous actress slowly positioning herself into her idol’s life, and threatening the original one is what the story is all about and a similar storyline should unfold on the AEW scene in the future.