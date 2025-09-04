WWE premium live event could soon add a new place in its exploration schedule from an international location in China. According to the reports of Fightful Select, multiple influential figures within WWE have been pushing hard behind the scenes to add a mega event in Hong Kong.

While nothing is confirmed, as of this writing, internal discussions have been going on for several months for a WWE premium live event in China, with “numerous people of influence within WWE.” A push is there for the WWE to return to the East for a major show in the region. While nothing is finalized, the idea is there to host a full-scale WWE PLE in China.

Overall, WWE hosted only eight events (no WWE premium live event) in China throughout its history, with six of those taking place in Shanghai. Between 2016 and 2019, the company made it a yearly tradition to visit China each September until the COVID pandemic in 2020 halted things. That being said, it’s been five long years since the Chinese WWE fans received a live show.

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 is he next stop for the company, which will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The match card for the returning ECW show should be headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar.

A month later, Crown Jewel 2025, a premium live event, is listed as part of a takeover in Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night Smackdown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. John Cena has been booked to make his final WWE appearance in Australia at this PLE.

Upcoming WWE premium live event schedule at a glance

– Saturday, September 20: Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, October 11: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota