“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

After working on the NXT brand under the ring name of Sofia Cromwell, Maxxine Dupri made her debut on the main roster and she was able to make an impact. For a short period, she was paired with the Maximum Male Models faction led by her kayfabe brother Max Dupri who is now known as LA Knight. After Knight soon left the faction, the faction was dismantled, quickly.

Maxxine Dupri then joined Otis and Chad Gable to garner attention on behalf of The Alpha Academy after arriving on the Raw brand. Not only that, she also started wrestling, frequently after getting trained by Gable. She is not close to becoming the best female in-ring talent that WWE could offer today but she’s confident enough to go toe-to-toe with some of the very bests.

It’s no secret that Maxxine Dupri has been a fan of the previous WWE Divas division and the Total Divas reality TV series that was born out of it. During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, she further revealed that she is keen on squaring off with the star power that Total Divas used to have, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia).

“Honestly, I just want to be in the ring with [Nikki Bella]. If it was up to me, we would be a tag team, but if my only opportunity to be in the ring with her is to throw her off the top rope [at the Royal Rumble], I will do my best. I will try.”

Maxxine Dupri has plans after winning Royal Rumble 2024

There’s no surety on whether Maxxine Dupri will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match or not but she does have big plans in store if ends up winning the match. Should she win the 2024 iteration of The Rumble, she plans to challenge WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, whom she previously faced on the December 11 episode of Raw,

“I need another shot at [wrestling Ripley] … I was genuinely scared that day just because it’s hard when you have so much respect for someone, and I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, she’s dangerous in the ring, and she has this huge confidence and persona about her that’s so cool. But then to come in, and share that space with her, that’s a lot of pressure to live up to. I was like, ‘Oof.’ It was scary.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Despite her loss to Ripley on this occasion, Maxxine Dupri made it clear that she is eager to step up to The Eradicator of Judgment Day and if she can find success, the next time around, Gable would be proud to train her into a wrestler from a valet.