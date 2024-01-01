“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • “I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

All

WWE

“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 7:25 PM

“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

After working on the NXT brand under the ring name of Sofia Cromwell, Maxxine Dupri made her debut on the main roster and she was able to make an impact. For a short period, she was paired with the Maximum Male Models faction led by her kayfabe brother Max Dupri who is now known as LA Knight. After Knight soon left the faction, the faction was dismantled, quickly.

Maxxine Dupri then joined Otis and Chad Gable to garner attention on behalf of The Alpha Academy after arriving on the Raw brand. Not only that, she also started wrestling, frequently after getting trained by Gable. She is not close to becoming the best female in-ring talent that WWE could offer today but she’s confident enough to go toe-to-toe with some of the very bests.

“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

It’s no secret that Maxxine Dupri has been a fan of the previous WWE Divas division and the Total Divas reality TV series that was born out of it. During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, she further revealed that she is keen on squaring off with the star power that Total Divas used to have, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia).

“Honestly, I just want to be in the ring with [Nikki Bella]. If it was up to me, we would be a tag team, but if my only opportunity to be in the ring with her is to throw her off the top rope [at the Royal Rumble], I will do my best. I will try.”

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Maxxine Dupri has plans after winning Royal Rumble 2024

There’s no surety on whether Maxxine Dupri will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match or not but she does have big plans in store if ends up winning the match. Should she win the 2024 iteration of The Rumble, she plans to challenge WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, whom she previously faced on the December 11 episode of Raw,

“I need another shot at [wrestling Ripley] … I was genuinely scared that day just because it’s hard when you have so much respect for someone, and I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, she’s dangerous in the ring, and she has this huge confidence and persona about her that’s so cool. But then to come in, and share that space with her, that’s a lot of pressure to live up to. I was like, ‘Oof.’ It was scary.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Despite her loss to Ripley on this occasion, Maxxine Dupri made it clear that she is eager to step up to The Eradicator of Judgment Day and if she can find success, the next time around, Gable would be proud to train her into a wrestler from a valet.

Tagged:

maxxine dupri

Nikki bella

The Bella Twins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

Related Article
“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar
“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

Jan 1, 2024, 7:24 PM

“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details
“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

Jan 1, 2024, 7:02 PM

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

Jan 1, 2024, 6:56 PM

AEW World Championship: Update On New Belt Design To Be Debuted In 2024
AEW World Championship: Update On New Belt Design To Be Debuted In 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 6:46 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Jan 1, 2024, 6:37 PM

Update On Britt Baker’s Absence From AEW Dynamite And Collision Programming
Update On Britt Baker’s Absence From AEW Dynamite And Collision Programming

Jan 1, 2024, 6:30 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy