Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few weeks away in the WWE schedule which kicks off the Wrestlemania 40 season in style. With an exciting timespan that WWE has been going through in recent times, it’s safe to say that the fans are more than excited to get some blockbuster returns at The Rumble that would shake things up in the busiest season of the year.

That being said, the recent reports do suggest that one former world champion is well on his way back to WWE programming before or at Royal Rumble 2024. That name is Rey Mysterio who is absent from the WWE television for the time being. But the former world champion is expected to nurse his existing injury in time to appear for the first 2024 WWE premium live event in January.

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

According to the latest reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, Rey Mysterio is planning a return to WWE television in the coming weeks with the timeframe set within two to four weeks from now. That span certainly makes us believe that WWE could make creative plans for him for an appearance at the Royal Rumble 2024.

In more updates available from the report, Rey Mysterio has expressed his commitment to improving his physical condition. He plans to seek the help of a personal trainer at the beginning of 2024, with a specific goal of strengthening his lower body, including his hips, legs, and quads. This goal also essentially makes us believe that the popular star plans on wrestling for a long time to follow.

WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback

Predictions for Royal Rumble 2024 PLE matches

Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. According to the previous reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE was always keen on having some top title matches for the show, one of those being Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton.

More matches were also indicated for Royal Rumble 2024 by the veteran wrestling journalist which included a title rematch between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Of course, Logan Paul will be in action as he will defend the United States Title for the very first time against the new number-one contender to be determined by the ongoing tournament winner on Smackdown.