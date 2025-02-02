For her part, McKenzie Mitchell did put up efforts during her time with the WWE to become a popular figure on the company’s television programming. Mostly working on NXT, she also found the love of her life, Vic Joseph, who still keeps lending his voice for the WWE. This also keeps the fans speculating on the potential return of his spouse on WWE programming in the future.

Since dealing with her sudden release during the WWE – TKO merger back in 2023, McKenzie Mitchell has been discussed for a potential return to the company, mostly due to her good rapport with Triple H and Co. In fact, her release ended up shocking the NXT head honcho, Shawn Michaels but it was a corporate decision, after all.

Speaking in an interview with XeniaDidThat, McKenzie Mitchell further commented on the matter, informing that her interest in returning to WWE in the future still persists given the fact that WWE’s door remains open for her. She reflected on her time with the company and mentioned that she hadn’t achieved certain milestones, like experiencing WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, or working on major shows like Raw and SmackDown.

“For me, I didn’t get to check some things off my list in WWE. I wanted to have that WrestleMania moment of my own. I think it’s important to think about,” McKenzie Mitchell wanted to tick some empty boxes from her WWE run.

“I think [interviewers] work just as hard. So for me, I didn’t get to tick those things off of my list, of WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles, SmackDowns, Raws, being on tour. So for me, I’d love to go back if that door still remains open.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Known for her prominent roles on WWE platforms across TV and social media, McKenzie Mitchell announced her sudden departure on December 1, 2023. Since that WWE exit, she only has made a return to the wrestling world, serving as the backstage correspondent for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s “Forged in Excellence” event in October 2024.

Despite the shocking release, the former broadcaster on WWE NXT programming holds no ill feelings toward the WWE as admitted in the past. Plus, her husband has also mentioned that McKenzie Mitchell is interested in returning to WWE which was further reflected in the above discussion.