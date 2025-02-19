Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay better known as Peyton Royce & Billie Kay – The IIconics to the WWE Universe have already been announced to make a return to in-ring action after multiple years’ hiatus. Their actual match was yet to be announced until last night as the promotion which booked them has now made things official.

The IIconics, currently billed as The IInspiration – Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will team up for the first time in two years at the indie promotion Prestige Wrestling’s Thursday, April 17 Nothing to Lose event scheduled in Las Vegas, Nevada. The popular duo will face independent stars Nicole Matthews and Kylie Rae as the wrestling world will kick off the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

WWE-TNA’s Steph De Lander Strikes Topless “Queen Of The Internet” Pose

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The IInspiration return to the ring to face Nicole Matthews & Kylie Rae at #NothingToLose! April 17th, 2025

@ The MEET Las Vegas

All Ages (bar with ID) Doors at 6:30 PM // Show at 7:00 PM GET TICKETS NOW! 🎟️ https://t.co/HF8WlIZWZ0 pic.twitter.com/CUDPZAybzd — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) February 19, 2025

While The IIconics’ returning match is garnering attention from the wrestling circuit, further matches have also been booked for the indie event. Over on social media, the promotion has announced two more matches with the lineups being – Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Priest, and Michael Oku vs El Phantasmo. Plus, the likes of Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr, Shun Skywalker, Vaughn Vertigo, Lykos Gym, and more were booked for appearances.

A brief history of The IIconics in WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling

As noted above, Lee and McKay will wrestle by their real-life names and as The IInspiration, a moniker they chose for their post-WWE run in the independent as well as the TNA Impact scene. This stint also included the two capturing the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles together in 2021.

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace Arrives And Competes On February 18 Episode

Before joining TNA, the duo made a name for themselves in the WWE, performing as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Their top moment came through winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. After their tag team was split, both of them ended up getting released from their dream job at WWE in 2021 after a six-year run with the company that spanned between NXT and the main roster.

McKay has not wrestled since 2022, while Lee has been out of action since 2023. The former of The IIconics & her husband welcomed their first child in 2023 while Lee & her husband Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger) welcomed two consecutive children in 2023 and 2024.