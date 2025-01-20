WWE NXT Superstars were in full-fledged display at the latest bygone TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view event that went down in Dallas, Texas, last night. With the WWE – TNA partnership ongoing for the past several months, it’s recently been extended and we can expect multiple crossover matches on both the promotion’s TV content.

At the very beginning of TNA Genesis 2025, former WWE NXT backstage host and interviewer McKenzie Mitchell made her way back to the company. Before heading to the WWE, McKenzie was in TNA from May 2016 to January 2019 and this marked her return to TNA, serving as the new ring announcer for the company. Signing with WWE in September 2019, McKenzie stayed there until December 2023 before surprisingly getting released.

In perhaps the most discussed crossover from TNA Genesis 2025, WWE NXT’s resident star power Cora Jade made an appearance and hinted at going after the TNA Knockouts Championship. After Masha Slamovich successfully defended her TNA Knockouts Title against Rosemary at the PPV, she was confronted by the NXT superstar.

At the TNA Genesis 2025 show, Jade made her way to the ring and stood face-to-face with Masha. This segment came as an aftermath of what transpired on this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Masha appeared on the show, sitting in the crowd and observing the action. It was then that Jade had a staredown with Masha as she was entering the ring for her scheduled match.

Jade wrestled one match for TNA back in 2019 under the name Elayna Black. TNA Genesis 2025 marked her first appearance on the promotion’s TV content as a WWE Superstar. Following this show-up, it’s almost confirmed that Jade will be wrestling matches on TNA programming in due course but nothing specific is available, for the time being.

At the TNA Genesis 2025 pre-show, Ashante “Thee” Adonis came out with an open challenge that was answered by Jake Something. Adonis then lost a match to Jake in under four minutes. Nathan Frazier & Axiom came out before The Hardys’ TNA Tag Team title defense against The Rascalz. Also, Arianna Grace continued her role as the liaison between NXT and TNA.