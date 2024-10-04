By the name of Sasha Banks in the WWE, Mercedes Mone established herself as one of the pioneers of women’s professional wrestling. Amid differences with the then show-runners of the company, she had to leave the brand in 2022 but the bygone run already set her up to move on to become the highest-paid female athlete in this industry.

Mercedes Mone made a splash since jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling, earlier this year and she never intends to go back to the WWE. However, given so much experience she gathered from the previously Vince McMahon-owned company, some of her former colleagues appear to have secured high remarks from the former champion.

Throughout her career, Mercedes Mone had the opportunity to step into the ring with some of the best female performers in the world as she’s previously competed in WWE, NJPW, and AEW. However, in her Mone Mag Newsletter, the former WWE star separately mentioned three of the strongest opponents that she had the opportunity to share the ring with.

Mercedes Mone offers high praise for Charlotte Flair

Her list starts with the benchmark that WWE has to offer and that’s “The Queen” Charlotte Flair who was also noted to be the greatest rival of Mercedes Mone,

“Without a doubt, Charlotte takes the top spot. This woman doesn’t even know her own strength. She’s a super athlete, and I honestly think she’s still discovering just how physically powerful she is. Charlotte is one of those wrestlers who can throw you around the ring without you even needing to assist.”

Mone proceeded to mention how focused Charlotte Flair is during her workout sessions which makes her a wonder athlete. However, there are two more such strong talents in the WWE locker room. One such name is the current WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax who was disclosed to be “a beast of nature” by her former rival.

Mercedes Mone eventually concluded her list with one of her rivals whom she had the opportunity to face at the grandest event of WrestleMania 37, that’s Bianca Belair. Touted as one of the most unique powerhouses in the industry, the EST of the WWE earned quite the praise from the Mone Maker,

“Bianca is solid — like a statue made of stone. It’s incredibly hard to move her, and her strength is undeniable … She’s a natural athlete with a build that makes her incredibly tough to budge.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mercedes Mone is a dual champion in AEW as she holds the TBS and NJPW Strong women’s titles. Most recently, she defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the TBS Title at All Out to continue her undefeated streak.