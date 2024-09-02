The usually-kept-secret personal life of Mercedes Mone recently came to headlines after it was confirmed that she filed for divorce from WWE employee Sarath Ton also known as Mikaze. The two have been dealing with a tumultuous relationship at the beginning of this decade which led them to part ways from each other.

However, the paperwork needed for divorce was finalized in recent weeks in the state of Florida as Mercedes Mone was gearing up to perform at All Elite Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In from the Wembley Stadium in London, England. She came out of the show with the dual champion status and appeared in a media event after the show to face a tough question from her real life.

The reporter warned Mercedes Mone about throwing a very personal question that was a bit uncomfortable, and he could proceed to ask, the top AEW Superstar predicted that the question was going to be about her recent divorce from Sarath. So, her first hilarious response was, “Oh God, what are you going to ask me? I’m not going to date you, okay?”

Mercedes Mone had encouraging words for people doubting their decisions

Mercedes Mone eventually had to answer the question regarding her breakup and she initially responded with a mockery of the reporter on if he was going to tell her wife something about it. Then she further proceeded to encourage people to get over all the doubts that they’re having in life about something.

“I’ve fallen down, I got back up and I became a double champion,” Mercedes Mone said. “Whatever you want in your life, you gotta go out there and take it and don’t be afraid. I had to take a chance, I had to follow my heart and I had to listen to my soul. I can’t be afraid of those things and I feel like people can’t be afraid to listen to your heart and soul. Listening to that, I made my way here and I’m doing great.”

Mercedes Mone advised everybody to listen to their hearts to achieve something special in life. She added that the relationship ended on good terms and that Sarath still makes her in-ring gear like in previous times. However, the top AEW Star is happy to be free of the relationship and she’s in a great position in life, despite initially being worried about the repercussions she’d be having in real life.

At the AEW All In PPV show, Mercedes Mone defeated Britt Baker to retain the TBS Championship ensuring that her double champion status remains intact as she previously captured the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion by defeating new WWE recruit Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door in June.