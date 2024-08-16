A new match has been confirmed for NJPW Capital Collision featuring top AEW women’s wrestler, Mercedes Mone. After the bout was teased, earlier this week, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion will defend her title against Momo Watanabe at the show after the challenge was laid down by the latter.

NJPW will return to the United States for the Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington DC on August 30 where Mercedes Mone’s title defense over the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship was already confirmed. Then after her match at STARDOM’s recent event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Momo Watanabe challenged the veteran to a match for the title at the coming show.

“Rather than fighting in Japan where it’s so hot, there’s been earthquakes and typhoons, I’ll fight in America. Apparently, Mone watched my fight in June and said she wanted to fight me someday. Mercedes Mone has a good eye for this. I’ll fight Mone in Washington. Just wait for me,” Watanabe said to Mercedes Mone in her promo.

The dual champion in AEW has yet to deliver her response in the challenge as well as the match announcement as she’s currently focused on her TBS title defense set for All In 2024. At the international show set from the Wembley Stadium in London, England, Mercedes Mone will put her TBS title on the line against Britt Baker.

As for Wantabe, she is currently competing in STARDOM’s 5Star Grand Prix tournament in Japan, which concludes on August 31. She previously was featured on AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where she and Kris Statlander were defeated by Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano in a tag team match.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her title against Hikura Shida and she was thus again officially booked against Britt Baker at All In for her next TBS title defense. The bygone title match had the “Brickhouse” Kamille standing by ringside and it expectedly helped the champion to overcome a tough opponent in Shida.

After the match was over, Britt Baker appeared from behind and attacked Mercedes Mone with the lockjaw submission hold before Kamille pulled her mentor away from the ring.