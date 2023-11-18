Is Mercedes Mone Coming To AEW At Full Gear 2023 PPV?

Mercedes Mone coming to All Elite Wrestling has been a possibility since she left the WWE for good in the post-Wrestlemania 38 season. Things were sparked even more after she made an appearance at All In at the Wembley Stadium. Now, Tony Khan announced a big signing at AEW Full Gear 2023 which fueled up the rumors around the former WWE Star, even more.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Tony Khan’s big announcement for Full Gear. He then spoke about a couple of options and both these names are former WWE Superstars,

“Mercedes Mone, obviously. I mean, if Mercedes signs I’d say that lives up to the billing. A lot of people, when Tony makes these announcements — they’re disappointing people. So, if he goes in there, and it’s Dolph Ziggler, which I don’t think it can be, because I think that his non-compete isn’t up yet.”

While the former Sasha Banks hasn’t been with the WWE for more than one and a half years, Dolph Ziggler was recently released from his contract after spending almost 17 years in the company. Given that his brother is an active competitor in the AEW, it’s safe to assume that Tony Khan will love to hire him, as well.

Mercedes Mone has always been rumored to arrive at AEW

As for Mercedes Mone, Fightful Select reports that the plan is for her and AEW to work together but nobody seems to be sure when exactly that partnership would commence. According to Fightful’s sources, she is not the one that Tony Khan will reveal as the latest signee to his company.

Going by the recent reports, Mercedes Mone is still recovering from an ankle injury. Some previously believed she might make an appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam back in September or in October’s WrestleDream PPV but Fightful reports that such an appearance was never on the card.

At NJPW Resurgence in May, Mercedes Mone was originally planned to become the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, a title that was created for her by the company. But an unfortunate ankle injury changed plans and Willow Nightingale won the Strong Women’s Championship, a title that she has since lost to Giulia.