Is Mercedes Mone Coming To AEW At Full Gear 2023 PPV?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Is Mercedes Mone Coming To AEW At Full Gear 2023 PPV?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM

Is Mercedes Mone Coming To AEW At Full Gear 2023 PPV?

Mercedes Mone coming to All Elite Wrestling has been a possibility since she left the WWE for good in the post-Wrestlemania 38 season. Things were sparked even more after she made an appearance at All In at the Wembley Stadium. Now, Tony Khan announced a big signing at AEW Full Gear 2023 which fueled up the rumors around the former WWE Star, even more.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Tony Khan’s big announcement for Full Gear. He then spoke about a couple of options and both these names are former WWE Superstars,

“Mercedes Mone, obviously. I mean, if Mercedes signs I’d say that lives up to the billing. A lot of people, when Tony makes these announcements — they’re disappointing people. So, if he goes in there, and it’s Dolph Ziggler, which I don’t think it can be, because I think that his non-compete isn’t up yet.”

Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return

While the former Sasha Banks hasn’t been with the WWE for more than one and a half years, Dolph Ziggler was recently released from his contract after spending almost 17 years in the company. Given that his brother is an active competitor in the AEW, it’s safe to assume that Tony Khan will love to hire him, as well.

WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

Mercedes Mone has always been rumored to arrive at AEW

As for Mercedes Mone, Fightful Select reports that the plan is for her and AEW to work together but nobody seems to be sure when exactly that partnership would commence. According to Fightful’s sources, she is not the one that Tony Khan will reveal as the latest signee to his company.

Going by the recent reports, Mercedes Mone is still recovering from an ankle injury. Some previously believed she might make an appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam back in September or in October’s WrestleDream PPV but Fightful reports that such an appearance was never on the card.

At NJPW Resurgence in May, Mercedes Mone was originally planned to become the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, a title that was created for her by the company. But an unfortunate ankle injury changed plans and Willow Nightingale won the Strong Women’s Championship, a title that she has since lost to Giulia.

Tagged:

AEW

aew full gear

All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Mone

sasha banks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoiler On Big Signing To Be Revealed At PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoiler On Big Signing To Be Revealed At PPV

Nov 18, 2023, 6:34 PM

Is Mercedes Mone Coming To AEW At Full Gear 2023 PPV?
Is Mercedes Mone Coming To AEW At Full Gear 2023 PPV?

Nov 18, 2023, 6:06 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Change Made To Title Match Announced For PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Change Made To Title Match Announced For PPV

Nov 16, 2023, 1:51 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Massive Signup Set To Be Revealed At PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Massive Signup Set To Be Revealed At PPV

Nov 16, 2023, 1:46 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Is CM Punk Returning At This Weekend’s PPV?
AEW Full Gear 2023: Is CM Punk Returning At This Weekend’s PPV?

Nov 16, 2023, 1:42 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

Nov 13, 2023, 6:27 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic