Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return

WWE is bringing Survivor Series 2023 event from Chicago which will also be the final big-four event under the company’s banner for this year. There are a lot of rumors going around about this particular show. A couple of huge returns are being speculated which seems evident given that WWE has opted to keep their top champion Roman Reigns out of the equation.

WWE accidentally added fuel to the ongoing rumors about Randy Orton’s return but they also subsequently removed it to keep things low-key. As rumors surrounding the veteran’s potential return continue to increase, WWE initially posted a substantial teaser through a reel hinting at the comeback at Survivor Series 2023. But the poorly kept secret has since been deleted.

WWE utilized its Instagram platform to share a video clip that showed Randy Orton delivering an RKO on Hunico during the 2011 Survivor Series PLE. It was the caption that raised eyebrows which also essentially confirmed his potential reappearance at the upcoming Survivor Series 2023 event,

“You just never know when an RKO is going to pop up #SurvivorSeries.”

Survivor Series 2023: One last babyface name to be added to the WarGames match

The main event of Survivor Series 2023 will reportedly feature a Men’s WarGames match, with the Judgment Day squaring off against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. With one more edition of Raw to be airing before the event, recent reports have suggested that a 5 vs. 5 contest will go down. Drew McIntyre has already joined Judgment Day which is keeping the babyface team one short in terms of members.

Fightful Select has now shed light on the possible fifth member of the babyface team and stated that as of a few months ago, this mystery figure was supposed to be the returning Randy Orton. It was also noted that plans could change at Survivor Series 2023 which still keeps the option open for a CM Punk return, as well,

“That’s been the working plan for the match for months now. Specifically, McIntyre has been planned for the heel/Judgment Day side of things, making it a 5-man team. The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation.”