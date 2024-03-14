Mercedes Mone Debuts In All Elite Wrestling On AEW Dynamite March 13 Episode

After keeping the pro-wrestling world on its toes over the past few weeks, Mercedes Mone has finally become an All Elite. As expected by the fans, the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks has come back on TV by debuting on All Elite Wrestling during the March 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ever since AEW President Tony Khan announced the special edition of the AEW Dynamite show for this week, fans have been eagerly waiting for Mercedes Mone’s arrival to the company. Then in recent interviews, she herself fueled up the speculations about having a role on the show.

Then as seen in the opening segment of AEW Dynamite Big Business edition in Mercedes Mone’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden, the CEO of women’s wrestling finally arrived. It was in the opening segment that Renee Paquette was running down the card of the show as a car halted next to her in the backstage area.

Mercedes Mone came out of it and her music hit the arena to send the crowd into a frenzy. The megastar started her promo by thanking the fans for supporting her throughout the past two years after she left the WWE. Being inspired by Eddie Guerrero, she admittedly became one of the cornerstone figures of the Women’s Revolution.

Moreover, the veteran star power credited wrestling for saving her life and achieving some groundbreaking feats in her career that had been impossible for women for years. It was also noted how she became the first-ever woman to main-event a PPV at the TD Garden as Sasha Banks. In AEW, her dream is to become the greatest women’s wrestler of all time.

Mercedes Mone got involved in AEW Dynamite main event

Turning her attention to the current AEW women’s roster, her issues with Williow Nightingale were also mentioned who Mercedes Mone got to interact with in the main event segment of AEW Dynamite. Big Business closed with Willow Nightingale defeating Riho in a singles encounter. The two delivered a back-and-forth bout in which Willow picked up the win.

After the match, the lights went out in the arena after which AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart and her ally Skye Blue launched a sneak attack on Willow which further started a two-on-one beatdown. This led to Mercedes Mone coming to the ring to make the save as she laid out both Skye and Julia. Willow and Mone stood tall to end the show.