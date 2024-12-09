Mercedes Mone has gradually been establishing herself as a benchmark performer in All Elite Wrestling since her debut in the promotion. With two championships around her shoulder, the creative team of AEW has considered her to be a marquee performer on the roster while putting tons of faith in her.

Surpassing 200 days as the champion, Mercedes Mone now boasts of 10 championship defenses in her TBS Title reign and it came with a lot of finesse because every title challenge has to be different than the previous one. Last month, the champion went toe-to-toe with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander at Full Gear for the title and it appears that she had a one-of-a-kind experience.

Addressing that match through her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone reflected on her tenth title defense, and cited reasons for calling it the “second-favorite match of her entire career.” The two women made history with their competitive nature intact as they featured in a nearly 20-minute contest, just seconds away from becoming a timed draw.

“Kris Statlander truly impressed me. She embodies strength and determination, and I was blown away by her willpower,” Mercedes Mone wrote.

“She brought everything she had to the ring, pulling out all the stops trying to take me down. Her tenacity was something to behold, and it’s clear that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the AEW women’s division. While I’ve always said that Willow Nightingale is the heart and soul of our division, Kris is undeniably its strength.”

Mercedes Mone scheduled for multiple title defenses

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the TBS Championship will be on the line as Mercedes Mone will defend against Anna Jay on the Holiday Bash edition of the show that will take place in Washington, DC, next week.

Mercedes Mone has been holding the NJPW women’s Strong Championship since this past June and she will put that title belt on the line during an upcoming NJPW show set for next month. This came after last night’s Fighting Spirit Unleased show in Japan where Hazuki defeated Trish Adora, Anna Jay, and Koguma in a four-way match to determine the next challenger for the title. Hazuki scored the win by pinning Adora with the La Magistra maneuver to get a shot at the title.

On AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone has also cut her ties with ally Kamille which would reportedly set up some new backups in the form of The Renegade Twins. However, no confirmed update is there regarding the indie scene stars signing up with the AEW.