Mercedes Mone Still Not Medically Cleared To Make Her In-Ring Return

There was a point in the 2023 summer when many believed Mercedes Mone’s arrival at AEW programming was just a matter of time. Following her brief appearance at AEW All In in London, England, it was also rumored that the debut show of AEW WrestleDream could mark her debut. That didn’t happen and the window of her showing up at any wrestling show in the rest of 2023 is also coming to an end as it appears.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Mercedes Mone back in action since some mouth-watering options would be waiting for her both in NJPW and All Elite Wrestling. But the impending return will still take time to happen.

Rocky Romero, who is a wrestler as well as an ambassador for NJPW, gave an update on Mercedes Mone to WrestlePurists this week and stated that the news of her comeback will be heard when the time is right. The only good thing is that she is recovering well,

“I hope that I’ll be talking to her (Moné) agent and her maybe soon-ish, but I honestly don’t have any update yet about anything. The last thing I had heard was that she was recovering well and basically they were gonna let me know, reach out when she was getting close to a comeback.”

Mercedes Mone signed with NJPW following her WWE departure

Mercedes Mone parted ways with the WWE in May 2022 after finding success in the company over the years by the name of Sasha Banks. She debuted for New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 17, earlier this year to become the highest-paid wrestler of the NJPW roster. A month after her debut, she captured the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI. The veteran would then lose the gold to Mayu Iwatani at the All-Star Grand Queendom event in April.

At NJPW Resurgence in May, Mercedes Mone was originally planned to become the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, a title that was created for her by the company. But an unfortunate ankle injury changed plans and Willow Nightingale won the Strong Women’s Championship, a title that she has since lost to Giulia.