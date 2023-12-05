Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM

Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

WWE’s Sasha Banks, now going by the name of Mercedes Mone has been out of action due to a broken ankle injury since this past summer. It’s been a long time that she’s gone and her return is also a discussed topic for a long period. Many fans have speculated that her comeback will happen in AEW given how she kept secret conversations ongoing with the company but things have since cooled down.

In recent times, there have been reports on the internet about Mercedes Mone coming to the WWE instead of AEW. Ringside News exclusively reported that there is currently no talk within the WWE creative team about bringing her back to the company but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen especially the way they brought back CM Punk under a new bunch of officials operating things.

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

AEW could still be a fitting option for Mercedes Mone’s return

Dave Meltzer spoke about the future of Mercedes Mone on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, where he discussed AEW’s stance on signing her in a more free manner. Tony Khan almost secured the former WWE women’s champion to a contract in time for All In but the injury situation must have cooled things down.

“I always thought at the end of the day the reason she didn’t sign with AEW is because it would keep her from going back [to WWE]. I mean, obviously, Tony didn’t bring her to Wembley Stadium without the idea that she was going to sign, you know what I mean? So, he had to think it was close to a deal. What he thinks now?”

Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?

It was further noted that Mercedes Mone has outside aspirations apart from wrestling which makes AEW a fitting option for her. With Vince McMahon in charge of things, things used to be different in the WWE. But that restrictive environment has since been removed with a new bunch of officials controlling things under the new TKO banner.

Back in the 2022 spring, Mercedes Mone had creative differences with the WWE which led to a subsequent departure from the company in mid-2022. It was a rare occasion in the WWE where a reigning champion opted to quit the brand amid an ongoing taping of Raw. Alongside her was the other half of the women’s tag team champions, Naomi to stir up controversies around the wrestling scene.

Tagged:

Mercedes Mone

sasha banks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: Ex-Bloodline Member Hell-Bent On Having Dream Match At WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Ex-Bloodline Member Hell-Bent On Having Dream Match At WWE PLE

Dec 5, 2023, 7:02 PM

Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return
Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return
Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:50 PM

Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?
Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?

Dec 5, 2023, 6:45 PM

Nikkita Lyons Hones Her Singing Skills For Music Video Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus
Nikkita Lyons Hones Her Singing Skills For Music Video Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

Dec 5, 2023, 6:33 PM

Brock Lesnar Was Planned To F5 WWE Star Off Smackdown First Through The Stage
Brock Lesnar Was Planned To F5 WWE Star Off Smackdown First Through The Stage

Dec 5, 2023, 6:28 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy