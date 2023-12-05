Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

WWE’s Sasha Banks, now going by the name of Mercedes Mone has been out of action due to a broken ankle injury since this past summer. It’s been a long time that she’s gone and her return is also a discussed topic for a long period. Many fans have speculated that her comeback will happen in AEW given how she kept secret conversations ongoing with the company but things have since cooled down.

In recent times, there have been reports on the internet about Mercedes Mone coming to the WWE instead of AEW. Ringside News exclusively reported that there is currently no talk within the WWE creative team about bringing her back to the company but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen especially the way they brought back CM Punk under a new bunch of officials operating things.

AEW could still be a fitting option for Mercedes Mone’s return

Dave Meltzer spoke about the future of Mercedes Mone on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, where he discussed AEW’s stance on signing her in a more free manner. Tony Khan almost secured the former WWE women’s champion to a contract in time for All In but the injury situation must have cooled things down.

“I always thought at the end of the day the reason she didn’t sign with AEW is because it would keep her from going back [to WWE]. I mean, obviously, Tony didn’t bring her to Wembley Stadium without the idea that she was going to sign, you know what I mean? So, he had to think it was close to a deal. What he thinks now?”

It was further noted that Mercedes Mone has outside aspirations apart from wrestling which makes AEW a fitting option for her. With Vince McMahon in charge of things, things used to be different in the WWE. But that restrictive environment has since been removed with a new bunch of officials controlling things under the new TKO banner.

Back in the 2022 spring, Mercedes Mone had creative differences with the WWE which led to a subsequent departure from the company in mid-2022. It was a rare occasion in the WWE where a reigning champion opted to quit the brand amid an ongoing taping of Raw. Alongside her was the other half of the women’s tag team champions, Naomi to stir up controversies around the wrestling scene.