Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?

Roman Reigns enjoys an exclusive schedule in the WWE where he only wrestles in a limited number of matches. In 2023, he competed in only 11 matches which was a record-low for him but at the same time, he continues to be a marquee attraction for the company. At this point, it’s safe to assume that we will see him, next in action at Royal Rumble 2024 and we might already know who he will face in the match.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that he was informed that Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns is an option being considered for the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE. As of right now, this match remains WWE’s strongest option, because other top stars are busy with other programs at the moment. Plus, WWE will get almost 9 weeks to promote the match for the PLE,

“I know that it was under consideration. I also know that there were other ideas, too. I thought from I watched RAW on Monday that it was gonna be Roman vs Randy at the pay-per-view. There are ideas, but it’s possible that there were other ideas, too, so we’ll see how it plays out. This is the strongest, by far. You could do Punk, but it’s too early, and Punk is with Rollins. Kevin Owens is going with Logan Paul.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Randy Orton returned to WWE to reignite feud with Roman Reigns

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, Randy Orton returned to join forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn to pick up a win over Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match. After the match, the returnee affirmed that ten years of wrestling were still left inside him and that he was there to settle the scores with The Bloodline and its leader, Roman Reigns.

Soon after, Fightful Select provided an update on the near future of Randy Orton on WWE programming. It appears that the 14-time champion is primed for big things after he has opted to join the WWE SmackDown brand. The program reserved for him will include a feud with Roman Reigns and Co. as he officially joined the Blue Brigade.

