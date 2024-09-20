One of the top AEW female talents, Mercedes Mone had been looking forward to having a collaboration, possibly a wrestling match with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The two also had initial talks for some future projects which have reportedly been taken away from her after the musician has struck a deal with the WWE which could also lead her to make future appearances for the company.

Last month, Mercedes Mone expressed her desire to TMZ Sports about possibly to wrestling with or against Stallion. Then on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown that marked the season premiere on USA Network, Stallion’s song “Neva Play” became the new opening theme for the show that took the pro-wrestling fans by shock.

Mercedes Mone previously met Stallion at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan and they reportedly were working on a collaboration. PWInsider also revealed there were expectations that Stallion would partner with the former WWE Superstar in All Elite Wrestling after “the two sides had agreed to do something together”. However, with WWE now using Stallion’s music, those plans are scrapped.

Mercedes Mone had talks with Megan Thee Stallion about a collaboration

In her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone gave some updates about the reported planning and admitted that WWE and Megan Thee Stallion’s deal for the SmackDown theme song could be a coincidence as it happened at a point when she was about to work with Stallion. Plus, she also admittedly should have kept quiet about their plans to work together in AEW,

“A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines. More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new Smackdown theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don’t call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it.”

Neva Play was released on September 6 through WWE on all its platforms and already has more than 14 million views on YouTube. The success led Stallion to comment on social media as she was interested in debuting on WWE programming. As for Mercedes Mone, she is the current TBS Champion in AEW while she also holds the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.