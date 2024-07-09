Not all the time, you will find a universal babyface figure in the WWE who never turned heel but then there’s Kelly Kelly. Since the get-go of her WWE career, she was treated as a dazzling character whom WWE fans can’t go beyond loving. Unfortunately, her career in the company didn’t last long due to injury issues which is why the comeback aspect remains open.

Since Kelly Kelly is still addicted to WWE programming, she certainly hopes to make a comeback, someday and she is also impressed with one of the current names from the Smackdown roster. While speaking on Threads With Mackenzie Mitchell, the Barbie doll of the WWE was asked which current WWE Superstar has the best look.

In reply, Jade Cargill was namedropped by the former WWE Divas Champion. The host also asked her about potentially feuding with Cargill and that dream aspect was also given a positive nod.

“I have just started watching Jade Cargill, and I didn’t really in AEW. But now that she’s in WWE, I’m looking at her looks. I’m like, ‘That’s what I would be doing if I were still wrestling!’ I just feel like her gear is just like very reminiscent of the Sparkles and like the glass. It’s just cool!” Kelly Kelly stated.

“That would be really cool. [When asked about feuding with Jade Cargill]”

Kelly Kelly Expressed Coming Out Of Retirement Before WWE NXT July 2 Episode

Kelly Kelly had made multiple one-off returning appearances in WWE

Since announcing retirement from professional wrestling, Kelly Kelly has made occasional appearances for the WWE for one-off appearances. She took part in three women’s Royal Rumble matches, so far with the latest appearance being in 2022. Additionally, she competed in a Battle Royal at the only all-women Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.

In addition, Kelly Kelly also appeared on the Raw Reunion episode in July 2019 to win the 24/7 Championship. It was a historic one in WWE history given the blonde bombshell became the first female winner of the now-retired belt.

Once helmed a standout in WWE’s women’s division, Kelly Kelly originally started her journey with the ECW and ultimately proved her potential as a Divas Champion. She parted ways with the WWE in 2012 but recently she expressed her desire to make a comeback. Time will tell if that really happens and she gets to feud with Jade Cargill.