Being one of the few WWE-lifers, Trish Stratus keeps herself available for the company whenever they need her in a storyline. This eventually led her to make a ton of comebacks in the past since her original retirement in 2006. Starting from making one-off appearances, she went on to compete in multiple matches at Wrestlemania and thereafter had a full-time stint in 2023 that lasted for months even after the Show of Shows.

Recently, Trish Stratus expressed her bitterness toward the term retirement which essentially hinted at some future matches in the WWE. Tiffany Stratton could be one of the names to set up a feud as she is often compared to the maestro of women’s professional wrestling.

The Money in the Bank 2024 PLE took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the hometown star Trish Stratus was seen as the host of the show. She made multiple appearances during the PLE and one of her segments saw her introducing John Cena before he made a big career announcement. Later that night, she also featured in a segment with Tiffany Stratton.

During the Money in the Bank media scrum, Tiffany Stratton was asked about squaring off against Trish Stratus and she was more than excited to get into the ring with the veteran,

“Listen, those are two different generations. And Trish is one of my idols in pro wrestling and I am ready to get in the ring with the GOAT.”

Trish Stratus always wants to offer something new to the WWE audience

Responding to the possibility of a matchup with the Center of the Universe, Trish Stratus was seen speaking to Adrian Hernandez. She explained how her comeback would be all about meeting multiple key aspects. As a performer, she’s always keen on offering something new to the audience. But when it comes to Tiffany, there’s this arrogant characteristic that needs to be taken care of.

“So, yeah, as I’m saying these out loud, it’s checking those boxes. There are a few boxes being checked, you know? And again, like I said, if I can go back, not 100%, I will and I’ll consider it. But I don’t know; if she[Tiffany Stratton] keeps running her mouth, maybe you’ve got to put some people in their place. What can I say?” Trish Stratus stated on possibly facing Tiffany Stratton.

The bonafide first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer has no problem in putting over the new generation superstars and this is the reason she featured in a feud with Becky Lynch in 2023. Time will tell if Tiffany Stratton also gets the opportunity to square off with Trish Stratus in the ring in a future storyline.