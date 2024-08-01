Mercedes Mone is one of those very few top wrestlers from the current landscape of professional wrestling who barely gives an update on her personal life. Many would doubt her marital status provided that she never opens up about her husband or never shows up in public with him. Now, it appears that her relationship status could be in real trouble.

The reigning TBS Women’s Champion & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, WWE costume designer Sarath Ton aka Mikaze. Not much details are available regarding the reason behind the fallout between the two except for the fact that she sounded unhappy with his dress-designing concept a few years ago.

Mercedes Moné has apparently filed for divorce from her husband, WWE costumer designer Sarath Ton (also known as Mikadze). Honestly the writing was on the wall here when she threw him under the bus for doing a bad job on her gear during that radio interview back in early July. pic.twitter.com/ZivKZl6A7m — A.J (@ajbrielarson) August 1, 2024

Mercedes Mone / Sasha Banks has filed for divorce from Sarath Ton pic.twitter.com/VboILCnrci — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) August 1, 2024

The two got to know each other during their time in the WWE. Mikaze briefly performed inside the squared circle before eventually becoming a costume designed in the WWE who’s been with the company for a long time. The news of him dating Mercedes Mone was out on the internet. The two eventually got married to each other in 2016 in a private ceremony.

Being the TBS Champion in AEW, Mercedes will defend her title in a dream match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at the All In PPV at Wembley Stadium on August 25th. From the storyline perspective, Baker has been suspended from AEW TV while her adversary has further been booked to appear on an NJPW show set for the very end of this month.

Mercedes Mone set for an appearance at an NJPW show

It’s been confirmed via NJPW’s social media handle that Mercedes Mone will be seen in action at the Capital Collision 2024 event at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Friday, August 30. It’s yet to be confirmed whom she will face at the show. Plus, there’s no affirmation on whether her NJPW Strong Women’s title will be defended on that night.

Mercedes Mone debuted on AEW television, this past March at the Big Business edition in her hometown Boston, and quickly went on to become the TBS Champion at Double or Nothing PPV. Then she further went on to become the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion by defeating Stephanie Vaquer at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV show.