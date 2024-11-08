Soon after joining All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone was pushed to the moon as she went to capture two women’s titles in her first two pay-per-view matches for the company. The dual champion status in both AEW and NJPW has lasted for long enough for the former WWE Superstar which many assume to have negatively impacted her career.

Mercedes Mone talked about the endless opportunities she’s getting at AEW and the long-term goals that she has with the company. Apart from being a top-most talent under contract with the company, rumors also have it that she could also be having creative control over her on-screen character, something that makes her overly privileged in the company.

As such, the fans have been showing negative empathy toward the former Sasha Banks and she’s been advised to be pulled off television for good measures. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth FKA Dolph Ziggler in WWE talked about Mercedes Mone’s current role in AEW and suggested that the company should give her some rest for a while so that fans can reconnect with her whenever she comes back, next,

“Even if you cheered for them 9.5 out of 10, when [wrestlers] come back and make that return, catch you off guard, or you’re excited about the return, it becomes a 10 out of 10. That really helps the product stay fresh for everybody.”

Mercedes Mone’s lucrative contract with AEW is questioned

Mercedes Mone has made a significant impact on AEW since joining the company in early 2024, quickly establishing herself as a leading figure in the female locker room of the company. Her earlier accomplishments around the pro-wrestling promotions have also made her possibly one of the lucrative contract holders within the AEW and Nemeth had questioned that privilege, as well,

“You sometimes hear a football player making this much money or getting this signing bonus, and then maybe not leading the league in sacks or something like that.”

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes that Mercedes Mone is being devalued in All Elite Wrestling and her overall stature has seemingly been decreased. A major reason behind this downfall could be attributed to her promos lacking quality. Per Bischoff, WWE knew her limitations and appropriately utilized her while AEW gave her full freedom to get those lack of skills exposed.

Mercedes Mone made her debut on AEW Dynamite on the Big Business edition on March 13 in her hometown of Boston. She instantly received an electric reaction but her protected status on AEW programming turned her into an organic heel, down the road.